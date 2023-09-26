Guntur: Wage agreement unjust to contract workers

Guntur: AP Vidyut Trade Union Struggle Committee chairman P Sudarshan Reddy demanded the State government to abolish the ‘reverse’ PRC in the power sector and implement equal pay for equal work. He addressed the regional conference held here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, Sudarshan Reddy said the wage agreement entered with the trade unions is not justified for contract and outsourcing workers and stressed the need to take up another struggle.



United Vidyut Trade Unions Struggle committee vice-chairman Katta Naga Raju said due to the agreement, the outsourcing employees suffered losses and demanded the management to provide job security to hamalis and meter readers.

United Electricity Employees Union State president D Suribabu demanded the management to pay salaries directly to all contract workers. Vidyut Staff and Workers Federation State honorary president Gurubrahmam, United Electricity Contract Workers Union State president Jalleda Rajasekhar, struggle committee State leader Veeranjaneyulu and A Rajendra Prasad were present.