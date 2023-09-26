  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Wage agreement unjust to contract workers

AP Vidyut Trade Union Struggle Committee chairman P Sudarshan Reddy addressing a meeting in Guntur on Monday
x

AP Vidyut Trade Union Struggle Committee chairman P Sudarshan Reddy addressing a meeting in Guntur on Monday

Highlights

AP Vidyut Trade Union Struggle Committee chairman P Sudarshan Reddy demanded the State government to abolish the ‘reverse’ PRC in the power sector and implement equal pay for equal work.

Guntur: AP Vidyut Trade Union Struggle Committee chairman P Sudarshan Reddy demanded the State government to abolish the ‘reverse’ PRC in the power sector and implement equal pay for equal work. He addressed the regional conference held here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, Sudarshan Reddy said the wage agreement entered with the trade unions is not justified for contract and outsourcing workers and stressed the need to take up another struggle.

United Vidyut Trade Unions Struggle committee vice-chairman Katta Naga Raju said due to the agreement, the outsourcing employees suffered losses and demanded the management to provide job security to hamalis and meter readers.

United Electricity Employees Union State president D Suribabu demanded the management to pay salaries directly to all contract workers. Vidyut Staff and Workers Federation State honorary president Gurubrahmam, United Electricity Contract Workers Union State president Jalleda Rajasekhar, struggle committee State leader Veeranjaneyulu and A Rajendra Prasad were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X