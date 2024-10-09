Guntur will play key role in future, says Minister

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar conducted the stakeholders meeting at the collectorate on Swarnandra@2047 on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Minister said that Guntur district will play a key role in the state in the coming days. They have discussed extensively how to develop infrastructure in Amaravati, steps to be taken to generate employment, and how to speed up service sector development.

They also discussed plans for providing education facilities and developing skill centres in the near future. Additionally, they discussed how to provide marketing facilities to the commercial crops in the district. This meeting created confidence in the farmers, and there is a need to develop tourism and handicrafts.

It was emphasised that with the development of tourism and handicrafts, the district will gain recognition not only in the state but also in the country.

The plan is to develop the service sector, particularly in the medical, health, and sports sectors, to attract investors. Amaravati is expected to become the capital region, and the outer ring road will be extended. Steps will be taken so that the district achieves 15% growth every year according to the plan prepared by the officials. A meeting was conducted to gather the opinions and suggestions of the stakeholders for the preparation of the Swarnandhra@2047 document.

District collector S Nagalakshmi, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLAs Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, joint collector A Dharma Teja were present in the meeting.