Gurram Jashuva auditorium to come up in Guntur

Guntur: Minister education Audimulapu Suresh said that the government will construct an auditorium in memory of Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva in Guntur city at a cost of Rs 3 crore very soon.

He paid tributes to Gurram Jashuva at his statue at Nagarampalem here on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that auditorium will be built on 30 cents of government land and a building will be constructed for library and added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of auditorium.

He further said that the government will take forward the ideology of Gurram Jashuva and assured that he will strive to name the proposed new district to be carved out of Guntur district after Gurram Jashuva. He further said that though the government has introduced English medium in government schools, it is trying to develop Telugu language.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that Gurram Jashuva's writings and literature highlight the exploitation of Dalits and problems faced by them. He recalled that how he fought against caste discrimination and stressed on need to set up Gurram Jashuva Sahitya Academy in the state.

MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, K S Lakshmana Rao, Janga Krishna Murthy, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. DEO R S Ganga Bhavani were among those participated.