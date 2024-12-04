Gurukula teachers, guest lecturers meet Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Guntur: Teachers employed on an outsourcing basis and guest lecturers at the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sankshema Gurukula Schools met with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday at his office in Mangalagiri.

They expressed concerns about not receiving the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) scales, despite having worked for the past fifteen years. The teachers requested Pawan Kalyan to take action to change their designations and provide them with the appropriate PRC scales. In a memorandum, they highlighted their hard work but pointed out that they are being compensated with very low wages. Pawan Kalyan assured them that he would review their request.