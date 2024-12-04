  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gurukula teachers, guest lecturers meet Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Gurukula teachers, guest lecturers meet Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
x
Highlights

Guntur: Teachers employed on an outsourcing basis and guest lecturers at the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sankshema Gurukula Schools met with Deputy Chief...

Guntur: Teachers employed on an outsourcing basis and guest lecturers at the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sankshema Gurukula Schools met with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday at his office in Mangalagiri.

They expressed concerns about not receiving the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) scales, despite having worked for the past fifteen years. The teachers requested Pawan Kalyan to take action to change their designations and provide them with the appropriate PRC scales. In a memorandum, they highlighted their hard work but pointed out that they are being compensated with very low wages. Pawan Kalyan assured them that he would review their request.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick