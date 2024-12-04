Live
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Indian stock market opens in green, Nifty above 24,500
- Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
- Addl Collector participates in Praja Palana Vijayotsava rally
Just In
Gurukula teachers, guest lecturers meet Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Guntur: Teachers employed on an outsourcing basis and guest lecturers at the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sankshema Gurukula Schools met with Deputy Chief...
Guntur: Teachers employed on an outsourcing basis and guest lecturers at the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sankshema Gurukula Schools met with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday at his office in Mangalagiri.
They expressed concerns about not receiving the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) scales, despite having worked for the past fifteen years. The teachers requested Pawan Kalyan to take action to change their designations and provide them with the appropriate PRC scales. In a memorandum, they highlighted their hard work but pointed out that they are being compensated with very low wages. Pawan Kalyan assured them that he would review their request.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS