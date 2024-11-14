Gut health holds key to managing diabetes

Tirupati : This year’s theme for World Diabetes Day, ‘Diabetes and Well-being’, underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to managing diabetes, emphasising lifestyle changes that go beyond medication alone. Senior physician and non-official independent director of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) Dr Penna Krishna Prasanthi explains that a holistic approach, incorporating diet, exercise, stress management and new technological advancements, is crucial for effectively managing diabetes and enhancing quality of life.

“Diabetes management now focuses not only on medications but also on lifestyle that contribute to the condition,” Dr Prasanthi told The Hans India. She highlights that recent studies have shifted the understanding of diabetes, suggesting a connection between multiple organ systems and metabolic health, particularly the role of the gut.

“The gut microbiota, with millions of microorganisms, significantly influences metabolism, including the functioning of the kidneys and fat regulation,” she notes.

This understanding points to the importance of gut health in diabetes management, opening avenues for new therapies such as probiotics and even the emerging concept of faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT).

Recent advancements in diagnostic tools are reshaping how diabetes is managed and monitored. Technologies like smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) are providing alternatives to conventional testing.

Dr Prasanthi emphasises that managing diabetes today is about more than just blood sugar levels; patients must also monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and other metabolic indicators. “Factors such as liver health and cardiac status are equally important in forming a comprehensive picture of a patient’s health,” she adds.

Dietary management is another pillar in diabetes care, guided by recommendations from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and other agencies. “Switching to complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and proteins while avoiding high-calorie junk food and simple sugars is vital for stable blood sugar levels and overall metabolic health,” she advises.

For individuals at risk, such as those with obesity or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), early lifestyle adjustments are essential to minimise future complications. “The health of a child, particularly concerning diabetes in adulthood, is shaped by intrauterine life and the first 1000 days of childhood,” she explains.

The importance of gut health and the role of probiotics is another area of growing interest. “Traditional homemade curd is an excellent source of lactobacillus, which supports a healthy gut microbiota,” Dr Prasanthi points out. However, the consumption of processed foods, artificial sweeteners and indiscriminate antibiotic use can disrupt gut flora, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders. As research progresses, FMT may become a viable alternative for restoring gut balance and potentially aiding diabetes management.

As diabetes management evolves, she stresses the need for both doctors and patients to stay updated on new insights and practices. “We are continuously learning, and patients must be proactive in their care. At least an hour a day should be dedicated to health, as a consistent effort will help safeguard their well-being in the long run,” she advised.