Guv interacts with tribals; visits Srisailam temple

Kurnool: Governor Biswabushan Hari Chandan on Sunday exhorted the tribals in the State not to depend on nature's products for livelihood and to adopt farming.

He said he would take special care to develop tribal communities and strive to resolve all their problems by taking them to the notice of the government. He directed the officials concerned to initiate steps to educate the members of tribal communities and impart training to appear for competitive exams.

During an interaction with the Governor, members Chenchu tribe said they did not have road facilities to their hamlets and were even facing drinking water facilities.

"We are also facing hard time to enter into the forest with the 1972 Forest Act in force. The forest officials are harassing us for no reasons," they told the Governor. The Governor also visited Chenchu museum on the occasion.

He said the tribals had peculiar traditions and rituals that dated back to hundreds of years. "We need to learn more from them. Of all other tribes, the Chenchu tribe is unique. People of this tribe earn livelihood by depending on nature-gifted products," he said.

Narrating his experiences as Revenue Minister in Odisha government in the past, he said the State has 22.8 percent tribals. He said he was happy that he, as a Minister, could resolve many of their problems. He also paid floral tributes to Chencu Mallamma.

Earlier, the Governor visited Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Kurnool district. The Executive Officer, Archakas and the Veda Pandits welcomed the Governor. He first had darshan of Sri Ratnagarbha Ganapathi Swami, Mallikarjuna Swami and Ammavarlu.

Later, he also had a glimpse of the reflection of Swami Amma Varla Vimaana Sikhara and also had the darshan of Bhramarambha Devi. Veda pundits felicitated him with Veda Asirwachanam and he was presented with Laddu Prasadam and a portrait of the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Ammavaru.