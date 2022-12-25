GVL flays AP for ignoring IT sector

Vijayawada: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has questioned why the YSRCP government was not promoting IT industry in Andhra Pradesh.

He lamented that the share of Andhra Pradesh in IT exports was zero. He said the Andhra Pradesh share in IT professionals was 10 per cent but there is no development of IT sector in the state. Addressing the media at the State party office here on Saturday, Narasimha Rao alleged that the State government has no responsibility for the development of IT sector.

He criticised the YSRCP government for indulging in false propaganda against the Union government. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would go to Hyderabad to settle there after getting defeated in 2024 Assembly elections. He said neither the TDP nor the YSRCP have any intention to develop the State. The BJP MP said both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked commitment to develop the State.

He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for spreading false propaganda against the Union government on reservations for the Kapus. He said the Parliament has made it clear its view on implementation of reservations for Kapus in the State. He said the BJP will organise Good Governance Day in AP on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.