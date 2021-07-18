GVL Narasimha Rao promises development of Guntur, Nellore railway stations

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Centre will develop Tirupati and Nellore railway stations.

He visited Guntur railway station on Saturday and inspected the facilities. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the station.

He said there has been a significant development at the railway station. Facilities have been improved for the convenience of the passengers. He said Narendra Modi government was giving top priority for the development of railway stations.

He pointed out that a foot-over-bridge was under construction at Guntur railway station and escalators will be set up at the station. Addressing a meeting held at BJP office in Guntur city, he said he has visited Sattenapalli railway station and inspected the facilities available for exporters of chillies.

He said the Central government will develop the remaining railway stations in a phased manner.

GVL said he would meet the Guntur railway division officials in the city and review the progress of the development. He would take the problems to the notice of the Railway Minister. He said he was visiting the railway stations to know the progress and to give necessary feedback to the Union Minister.

He further said that TRS and TDP leaders were making false propaganda on the gazette notification issued by the Centre and added that State governments will manage the irrigation projects.