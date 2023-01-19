GVL Narasimha Rao seeks Padma Shri for late Adari Tulasi Rao

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Padma Shri posthumously on Adari Tulasi Rao, former Chairman of Visakha Dairy, who died on January 4 following health complications.

Bringing remarkable contributions made by late Tulasi Rao to the notice of the Prime Minister, GVL mentioned in the letter that Tulasi Rao helped Visakha Dairy become a successful farmers' organisation by leading it as chairman for nearly three decades despite huge pressure from the private sector, GVL mentioned in the letter.

Further, GVL stated that Adari Tulasi Rao had undertaken unique initiatives by providing health and educational facilities to 18 lakh farmer family members and provided employment to the farmers' children at Visakha Dairy.

Stating that Tulasi Rao had left behind a strong legacy that richly deserves national recognition, GVL urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to posthumously confer Padma Shri on him in recognition of the services made to the dairy sector.