GVL Narsimha Rao condemns cases against Somu Veerraju, says BJP should come to power

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao was outraged that it was unfair to register a case against BJP AP president Somu Veerraju. Is it a crime that Somu Veerraju to go to an activist's house in Konaseema? GVL Narasimha Rao questioned through his Twitter handle.



GVL said that obstructing Somu Veerraju was undemocratic and condemned the registration of a case against him questioned how the YSRCP government will block their political activities. GVL recalled Nadda comments who stated that the YSRCP government in the state was not allowing BJP activities and said that YSRCP government should be disiminated and to elect BJP government.



Meanwhile, Somu Veerraju, who was on his way to East Godavari district on Wednesday morning, was stopped by police at Jonnada junction. With this, Somu-Veerraju fired at Sub Inspector. Somu Veerraju was angry with the van driver in front of his car.



Against this backdrop, the police have complained that Somu Veerraju hasld disrupted SI's duties. A police case has been registered against AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju under sections 353 and 506 of the IPC.