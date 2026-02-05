GVMC approves Rs 4,047.12 cr budget for 2026–27

The governing body of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Wednesday approved draft budget estimates for the financial year 2026–27, pegging a total expenditure at Rs.4,047.12 crore.

The budget was passed unanimously by both ruling and Opposition corporators after a detailed discussion at a special council meeting chaired by Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao with GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg in attendance. Presenting the budget speech, the Mayor outlined key figures, following which Examiner Vasudeva Reddy explained the estimates. The opening balance was placed at Rs.365.96 crore, while revenues were estimated at Rs.4,180.37 crore.

Officials detailed income from various departments, government assistance and proposed expenditures with supporting statistics.

Noting that the term of the current governing body ends next month, the Mayor said this would be the last budget meeting of the present council.

During the discussion, north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju said the north constituency appeared to be neglected in budget allocations. The Mayor clarified that the budget was framed for the entire GVMC jurisdiction. YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao expressed dissatisfaction, recalling that substantial funds were allocated to projects during YSRCP’s tenure. Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav cautioned against targeting the Mayor and Commissioner, stating the estimates had already been approved by the Standing Council and advised members to raise queries with the standing committee.Yadav also questioned whether accounts related to gift coupons given to corporators were reflected in the budget or not.

The Mayor responded that a written reply would be provided and that the issue should not be discussed during the budget session.Corporators Stalin and Gangaram called for increasing funding from the Centre and the state, seeking clarity on fund utilisation. JSP corporator Bheesetti Vasantha Lakshmi urged the Mayor to ensure equal allocation of funds across all 98 wards.