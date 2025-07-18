GVMC bags first rank in ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) bagged the much-coveted national-level Swachh award under Swachh Survekshan 2024.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0., GVMC secured the top place in the special category of ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’ for its outstanding commitment to the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal to AP Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg at the Swachh Survekshan 2024 awards presentation ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday. Expressing pride in securing the first position in the ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’ category, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao termed it as a matter of great honour for the city of Visakhapatnam and GVMC. He attributed credit to the safai workers, citizens, public representatives, corporators, Swachh Visakha ambassadors, residents’ welfare associations, NGOs, and corporation officials and staff who contributed to the achievement.

He congratulated GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg and called for his continued efforts to make Visakhapatnam the cleanest city in the ensuing ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025’ as well.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said Visakhapatnam has consistently maintained its image as one of the cleanest cities in the country, and this award is a result of citizen participation, efforts of the municipal workforce, and support from public representatives.