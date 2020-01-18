GVMC chief inspects facilities for Republic Day celebrations on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Srijana visited RK Beach Road on Saturday, the venue for Republic Day celebrations. She was accompanied by GVMC engineering, sanitary department officials and zone II officials.



As part of the visit, the Commissioner inspected the surrounding places on the Beach Road and instructed the engineering department officials to take measures to get the roads and parking lots repaired for the big occasion. She instructed the concerned officials to take keen interest on getting the roads repaired, painting footpaths, street lighting arrangements, provide drinking water to the VIPs and decorate the statues on the Beach Road where the VIPs would be seated. She told the GVMC chief medical officer Dr KSLG Sastry and zone II zonal commissioner to see that all the toilets on the beach road were kept clean and hygiene. GVMC engineers K Venugopal Rao, P Sivaprasad Raju, K Samson Raju, zone II commissioner Srinivas Rao, assistant medical officer Jayaram, executive engineer Ch Venkat and others were present.