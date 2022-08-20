GVMC corporators tour get stuck at Manali

Visakhapatnam: GVMC corporators who went on a study tour were stuck between Shimla and Manali.

With boulders falling over a lorry along the route towards Manali to Chandigarh wherein a team of 95 corporators were heading to, the lorry overturned, blocking the traffic. As it was raining heavily, and the roads were not conducive for the tour came to a halt at Manali. The incident happened about half-km away from where the corporators were travelling. However, all the corporators were said to be safe. According to Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, the corporators were about to reach Chandigarh. After the visit to Shimla, the team was supposed to reach Chandigarh corporation in four buses. However, the journey was interrupted on Thursday night as the entire stretch was blocked due to the boulders.

It may be recalled that the corporators were on a study tour to several corporations across North India to share best practices and would return to Vizag on 23rd of this month. It took four hours for the concerned authorities to clear the boulders and traffic. When the journey resumed, corporator Bommidi Ramana said, the buses were stopped again as the boulders fell off right in front of their buses. The corportor said it was a scary moment for them over the phone. With more than 50 women corporators on board, tense moments were witnessed by the team. After a while, the buses resumed their journey and crossed the boulder-blocked stretch on Saturday evening. As soon as the information was received, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari coordinated with the local administration to ensure the safety of the corporators. Following the delay in the onward journey, the trip to Chandigarh corporation was cancelled.