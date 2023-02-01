GVMC Council meeting today

Visakhapatnam: The council members meeting of (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) scheduled on February 1. With the global summits to be held in the month of March, the council meeting is likely to focus on various aspects surrounding the summits.

A 15-point agenda will be discussed at the council meeting. They include footpath repair works, road repair works and culvert construction, among others. In the wake of the global summits to be hosted in Visakhapatnam, most of the agenda points would be related to the development and repair works to be taken up by the GVMC.