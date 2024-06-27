GVMC takes measures to check spread of diarrhoea

Visakhapatnam : As more diarrhoea cases are getting registered in Guntur and gradually in other parts of the State, measures are being taken to check its spread in Visakhapatnam.

In line with it, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea in the district.

A special control room has been set up at the GVMC and is made available to the public 24 X 7.

People can contact the control room phone number by dialling 0891-2869109, if there is sewage contamination in the water supply pipeline, overflow of drains, and also if there are cases of malaria, diarrhoea and dengue in the area.

This apart, a massive campaign has been initiated by the civic body. Speaking about the campaign, GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma informed that the ‘Stop Diarrhea 2024’ campaign will continue for two months from July 1 to August 31.

As part of the campaign, ANMs will visit every house within the ward secretariats to identify children below five years of age and educate their parents about diarrhoea and the need to follow precautionary measures.

More awareness programmes will be created among the public on maintenance of special hygiene, waste collection, daily cleaning of public and social toilets, conducting water quality tests at frequent intervals, supply of safe drinking water, de-silting of wells, canals and drains.

GVMC officials will launch door-to-door awareness programmes on diarrhoea along with other seasonal diseases.

The health officials advised the denizens to consume boiled water. The Commissioner directed chief medical officer Dr Naresh Kumar to submit a report on diarrhoea, malaria and dengue status on a daily basis. Also, self-help groups will be involved in the programme.

Besides, to create more awareness among the people, hoardings and banners will be arranged across the district.