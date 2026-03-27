GVMC to focus on key road projects

Visakhapatnam: The city is set to witness a renewed push for infrastructure development as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) focuses on the proposals for key road projects across the city.

In line with it, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg inspected Madhurawada which is rapidly developing along with PM Palem and Vikalangula Colony. He was accompanied by zonal commissioner I Naidu and other senior officials.

The Commissioner examined proposed widening of the crucial stretch from PM Palem to Saibaba Temple in ward 6. He instructed the officials to develop an existing 20-foot road into a 60-foot corridor which aids in significantly improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the area.

However, the Commissioner noted widespread encroachments along both sides of the road. He issued strict instructions to engineering officials to initiate necessary action for their removal so that road expansion project could commence without any delay.

Continuing his inspection, Ketan Garg visited Vikalangula Colony, where he emphasised the need for improved internal infrastructure. He directed officials to prepare proposals for the construction of a 15-foot-wide road along with a proper drainage system over a 250-meter stretch. This will enhance living conditions of the residents. During the visit, local residents raised several civic issues. Responding to them promptly, the Commissioner instructed officials to resolve the grievances without any delay. He also stressed the importance of maintaining high sanitation standards, directing teams to ensure cleanliness of drains, streets and roads to prevent any public health concerns.

Executive engineer Sudhakar, deputy executive engineers Manikumar and Suresh, assistant medical officer Ravi, and other GVMC personnel were present.