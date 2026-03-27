Pratap Technocrats signs Rs 8,025 cr pact with BSNL

New Delhi: Telecom managed services firm Pratap Technocrats has signed a Rs 8,025 crore contract with state-run BSNL to design, build, operate and maintain BharatNet Phase III, the company said on Thursday. Under the pact, Pratap Technocrats will roll out the network as part of amended BharatNet Program across states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Assam, the company said. "Pratap Technocrats has signed the agreement of Rs 8,025 crore with BSNL for design, build, operate and maintain BharatNet Phase III across states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Assam, marking a significant milestone in the company's participation in India's expanding rural broadband infrastructure program," the statement said.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of BSNL chairman and managing director, A Robert J Ravi, BSNL enterprise business director Papa Sudhakar Rao, BSNL CGM Sudhir Gupta and Pratap Technocrats Managing Director Shakti Singh Shekhawat.

Last Month, Pratap Technocrats secured Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Packages of 4G Saturation's Infrastructure as a Service Provider from BSNL. Under the fresh mandate, the company will be responsible for the deployment, operations, and 10 years maintenance of optical fibre network infrastructure across these three states.