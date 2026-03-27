India-Canada partnership can be model for clean energy transition

With a new Strategic Energy Partnership on the table after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to New Delhi, India and Canada now have a chance to turn climate diplomacy into hard infrastructure across solar, hydrogen, wind, and low carbon LNG which has the potential for setting a model for North–South energy cooperation, according to an article.

India has committed to 500 GW of non fossil power capacity by 2030, which requires adding another 40–50 GW of clean capacity every year through the rest of the decade, a figure that is far above historic averages, the article in One World Outlook observes.

During Carney’s trip, Canada and India announced a Strategic Energy Partnership covering LNG, LPG, uranium, solar, hydrogen, and critical minerals, backed by commercial deals worth over (Canadian) $5.5 billion. Ottawa also committed to join the India and France led International Solar Alliance and upgrade to full membership in the Global Biofuels Alliance, putting Canada inside India’s preferred multilateral clean energy clubs.

A separate clean energy MoU lays out cooperation on solar, wind, bioenergy, small hydro, storage and capacity building, anchored by a Joint Working Group. Canada is positioning itself as a reliable provider of some of the world’s lowest carbon LNG, uranium and critical minerals, as well as a partner in grid expansion and storage to meet India’s huge demand.

Carney openly acknowledged that India plans to almost double the share of LNG in its primary energy mix by 2030, even as it adds 500 GW of clean capacity. Canada, for its part, aims to produce around 50 million tonnes of LNG annually by 2030 and wants India to be a key market. Proponents frame this as pragmatic: displacing coal with lower carbon gas, providing firm power to back intermittent renewables, the article observed.