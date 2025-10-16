‘HackAP Hackathon’ to promote innovation in power sector

Visakhapatnam: In a step to promote technological innovation in the power sector, the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET), Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the Climate Collective Foundation, is organising a ‘HackAP Hackathon’.

Announcing it in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD Prudhvitej Immadi stated that startups offering innovative technology-based solutions to address real-world challenges in the power sector have been invited to participate.

Startups working on innovative energy solutions are encouraged to avail the opportunity, the CMD mentioned.

The Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET), established by the Government of Andhra Pradesh through APEPDCL, is a flagship initiative to drive applied research, skill development and capacity building, industry-academia collaboration, and entrepreneurship support towards making AP a leading knowledge and innovation hub driving sustainable energy transition.