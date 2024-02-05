Half of cancer deaths can be prevented: Experts

Visakhapatnam: Cancer is the second-leading cause of death across the world. One in five men and one in six women worldwide develop cancer over the course of their lifetime.

These were some of the points highlighted by managing director and chief surgical oncologist of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Dr Murali Krishna Voonna on Sunday.

Flagging off an awareness walk organised at RK Beach here on Sunday, he underlined the need to spot early signs of cancer and improved awareness of the disease among people. The chief surgical oncologist said that half of the cancer deaths could be prevented if the disease is detected early. Highlighting the theme ‘close the care gap’, the walk was organised on the occasion of ‘World Cancer Day’ that aims to promote research, prevent cancer, improve patient services, raise awareness, and mobilise the global community to make progress in cancer care.

The event was held along with Shreya Cancer Foundation, CII, GITAM Dental College, Young Indians (YI), Indian Women Network (IWN), International Walkers Club Association, Rohit Memorial Trust, Age Care Foundation and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Laying emphasis on breaking stigma associated with cancer, Dr. Murali Krishna called for a collective effort to fight against cancer. Over 2,000 participants from various organisations and institutions took part. Meanwhile, LV Prasad Eye Institute aimed at raising awareness about retinoblastoma, the most common type of eye cancer affecting children below three years. Head of Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer Swathi Kaliki exhorted parents and physicians to remain vigilant towards early signs of eye cancer among children.

“Other subtle signs such as variation in eye size, redness, and swollen eyelids can also manifest. It is crucial to seek timely medical intervention as soon as symptoms are detected,” Dr. Swathi cautioned.

Doctors highlighted the importance of regular screening and administration of HPV vaccination at an awareness programmeorganised at King George Hospital by Chaitanya Sravanthi, an NGO that works for the upliftment of women and those belonging to weaker sections.

President of Chaitanya Sravanthi Shirin Rehman, HoD of Radiation Oncology Panduranga Kumari, among others, spoke about cervical cancer and the need to build awareness about it among adolescent girls and women.

Marking the occasion, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) thanked the central government for including the HPV vaccine in the Universal ImmunisationProgramme (UIP) to prevent cervical cancer among women. PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman M. Kali VL Narasimham, vice-chairman RP Sharma, treasurer N. V. Narasimham, among others, participated in the awareness walk.