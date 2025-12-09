Handicrafts week to showcase State’s artistic heritage

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC) Chairman Dr Pasupulegi Hariprasad announced that the week-long National Handicraft Week will take place from December 8 to 14. He emphasised that the rich legacy of Andhra Pradesh’s handicrafts and cultural vibrancy will be prominently showcased throughout the celebrations.

During a press conference held at Lepakshi Emporium in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada on Monday, Dr Hariprasad stated that the government is committed to promoting traditional crafts and empowering artisans across the State. To support this initiative, APHDC is organising a series of programmes to enhance skills, support livelihoods, and strengthen market linkages for artisans, he said. On December 10, training would commence under Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Programme at Vonipenta in YSR Kadapa district for 30 brass and bronze artisans, he said. A design development workshop is scheduled for December 12 in Durgi of Palnadu district, targeting 30 artisans. Additionally, toolkits will be distributed to woodcraft artisans in Madhavamala and Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on December 13, and to 50 artisans in KD Peta of Anakapalli district on December 14.

Furthermore, Dr Hariprasad announced that a seven-day Gandhi Shilp Bazaar will be organised in Rajamahendravaram from December 15 to 21, featuring 40 artisans. On December 17, toolkits would also be distributed to 50 stone sculptors in Allagadda, Nandyal district.

Dr Hariprasad expressed pride in the recognition of three artisans from Andhra Pradesh—D Shivamma (Tholu Bommalata, Shilpguru Award), Gorsha Santosh (Etikoppaka toys, National Award 2024), and P Vijaya Lakshmi (Kalamkari hand painting, National Award 2023)—who would receive honors from the President at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on December 9.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and Minister S Savitha for their support of the development and welfare of handicraft artisans in the State. APHDC Vice-Chairman and Director M Viswam, Lepakshi OSD IV Lakshminath, and Lepakshi Emporium Manager M Suresh also attended the press conference.