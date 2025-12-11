Paques India inaugurates NABL-accredited laboratory in Sri City

Sri city: Sri City witnessed the inauguration of Paques India’s state-of-the-art National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories-accredited Water & Wastewater Testing Laboratory on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said, “This NABL-accredited laboratory is a landmark for Sri City, strengthening our mission of building and maintaining a clean and green industrial ecosystem. It offers industries faster, more accurate, and dependable water and wastewater analysis. Back in 2015, when Paques was exploring locations, we were keen to bring them here, knowing their stature as a global leader in green energy. Impressed by Sri City’s ecosystem, they chose it as their home and their presence fortified our vision of a truly clean and green industrial hub”.

MD of Paques India Sudeep Sangameswaran affirmed that the company remains committed to delivering world-class wastewater and biogas treatment solutions for Indian industry. He noted that the new facility reflects Paques’ dedication to innovation, the spirit of ‘Make in India’, and sustainable resource management, addressing present needs while safeguarding the future.

He urged industries in the region to take full advantage of the facility now available at their doorstep.

Vice President – Manufacturing and Application Ganesh Chidambaram, led guests through the new NABL-accredited laboratory, showcasing its European-standard infrastructure and advanced biodegradability testing.

He explained that the facility provides certified testing across more than 30 water and wastewater parameters, combining international expertise with local accessibility.

A highlight of the lab is its exclusive biome-thane potential (BMP) capability, which supports biogas recovery and strengthens sustainable resource management.

In addition, Paques offers a specialised biodegradability testing service that enables industries handling degradable waste to gain deeper insights into biodegradability correlations.