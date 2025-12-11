TGDCA slaps notices on 180 medical shops

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (TGDCA) has issued show cause notices to 180 retail medical shops following a special drive to curb the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs, abortion kits, and antibiotics. The enforcement teams checked compliance with rules governing Schedule H and H1 prescription medicines.

The DCA special operation was specifically focused on curbing the indiscriminate sale of these substances in retail medical shops.

The special drive placed primary emphasis on verifying the sale of prescription medicines, including Schedule H and Schedule H1 drugs, ensuring that retail medical shops dispense them only against a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner, the DCA confirmed in a statement.