Hands-on exhibits, expert talks mark Science Day festivities

Tirupati: National Science Day–2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm across leading educational institutions in the city on Saturday, highlighting the theme ‘Women in Science – Catalysing Viksit Bharat.’

At Sri Venkateswara University, a special programme was organised featuring a workshop on Agriculture, Biological and Geological Sciences in line with the national theme. Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Prof Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi, underscored the transformative role of women in science and technology. She stressed the need to create enabling research ecosystems that nurture talent irrespective of gender.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao reiterated the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening research infrastructure, and empowering women scientists in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Prof Ravi Manjithaya from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Dr Srinivasa Sharma, Scientist–G at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, SVU Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu and others also addressed the gathering.

At a separate programme held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof R Usha highlighted the importance of science in societal development. They appreciated students for their enthusiastic participation in Science Day competitions and exhibitions.

Delivering the chief guest address at SPMVV, Prof Tata Narasinga Rao emphasised that innovation in materials science plays a crucial role in strategic sectors such as energy, healthcare, electronics and defence, thereby strengthening national self-reliance. Dean, School of Sciences, Prof T Sudha, also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Tirupati organised a series of outreach programmes to mark the occasion. An exhibition of Science Day model displays was inaugurated, where students showcased a diverse range of scientific exhibits.

The event offered hands-on learning experiences, with student volunteers guiding visitors through live ecosystem models, Drosophila life-stage demonstrations and interactive brain science exhibits.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from local school students, teachers, parents and science enthusiasts from Tirupati and surrounding regions, reinforcing IISER Tirupati’s commitment to scientific outreach and meaningful public engagement.