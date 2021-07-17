Hans a role model in journalism, says JC Rajakumari

Kakinada: 'The Hans India' has become a role model in the media by sticking to journalism ethics, said Joint Collector (Welfare) G Rajakumari.

She participated as chief guest at 10th anniversary celebrations of the newspaper at PR College here on Friday. She cut the cake in the presence of former district president of Indian Medical Association and dermatologist Dr Vadrevu Ravi, PR Degree College (autonomous) Principal Ch Krishna and Vice-Principal TKV Srininvasa Rao.

Dr Rajakumari said that the English daily is covering all aspects like business, crime, sports, education, politics, development activities taken up by the government and touching the hearts with its human interest stories. It is highlighting the problems, successes and other issues of all sections of people. She said that the language presented in the paper is very simple which is the main objective in journalism and the paper is very informative for school and college going students. She said that the paper is also useful for preparation of competitive examinations as she noticed many students are reading the paper.

Dr Vadrevu Ravi said that the newspaper is giving very informative news to the readers. Many public issues of national and international importance are being highlighted in its editorial columns. English Readers are very impressed with the articles published in the paper. He hoped that the paper would cross all milestones and celebrate silver jubilee in a grand manner. PR Degree College (Autonomous) Principal ChKrishna said that 'The Hans India'has never been afraid of presenting news with realty and the facts are published in the paper promptly. He said that the paper is covering all aspects in education and it is very useful to the students.

He exhorted the students to increase their communication and language skills by reading the newspaper.

HMTV staff reporter Varma, Kakinada Rural reporter Rama Raju, HMTV cameraman S Srinivasa Rao and others were present.