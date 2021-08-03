Hans India provides alternative narrative, always speaks truth says Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal

The Hans India has established itself as an authoritative, informative and high-quality English newspaper which is read by all the newsmakers themselves.

It takes up issues of public interest and governance particularly well. The editorial pieces have always spoken the truth to power.

Most significantly, the Hans has provided the readers in the Telugu states with an alternative narrative that at once raises local issues, articulates national concerns and is up to date with global trends.

I am glad to have been associated with The Hans India team in Prakasam district where they have contributed immensely by highlighting issues of public importance & at the same time played a constructive role by ensuring that the positive news is also propagated.

The Hans India never resorts to sensationalism and always brings a liberal, rational and practical perspective on various issues. I hope to continue my fruitful association with The Hans India in the future as well.

Siddharth Kaushal, IPS

SP, Prakasam district