Live
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
- Punjab Police suspends 12 officials for assaulting Army Colonel, son over parking dispute
Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised
Highlights
As part of Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yagnam, 108 times Hanuman Chalisa Eakasana Parayanam programme was conducted at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple at AT Agraharam here on Sunday.
Guntur: As part of Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yagnam, 108 times Hanuman Chalisa Eakasana Parayanam programme was conducted at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple at AT Agraharam here on Sunday.
The programme started at 8 am and continued till 2 pm for the wellbeing of the country.
A large number of devotees participated in the programme and chanted Hanuman Chalisa with devotion.
Devotees believe that if they chant Hanuman Chalisa, Lord Hanuman will solve their problems and fulfil their wishes. The programme was conducted under the aegis of Sanatana Dharma Varadhi Guntur, Krishna districts’ coordinator Kautha Srirama Chandramurthy.
Next Story