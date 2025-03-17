Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised

Guntur: As part of Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yagnam, 108 times Hanuman Chalisa Eakasana Parayanam programme was conducted at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple at AT Agraharam here on Sunday.

The programme started at 8 am and continued till 2 pm for the wellbeing of the country.

A large number of devotees participated in the programme and chanted Hanuman Chalisa with devotion.

Devotees believe that if they chant Hanuman Chalisa, Lord Hanuman will solve their problems and fulfil their wishes. The programme was conducted under the aegis of Sanatana Dharma Varadhi Guntur, Krishna districts’ coordinator Kautha Srirama Chandramurthy.