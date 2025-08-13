Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad exhorted people to consider serving the society as part of serving the nation. Flagging off a bike rally as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme held on Tuesday at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, the Collector mentioned that the bike rally was organised to inculcate patriotism among the youth. “The onus of contributing to the motherland lies on each individual,” he stressed.

The collector stated that by keeping the city clean, paying taxes and respecting fellow citizens are some of the qualities of a good citizen. “The country’s symbols should be respected. It is truly a matter of pride that a Telugu freedom fighter designed the national flag. People should draw inspiration from freedom fighters like Pingali Venkayya. Every citizen should work towards national integrity and programmes like Har Ghar Tiranga bring people together on a platform to strengthen patriotism,” the Collector mentioned.

The bike rally was organised from Kali Mata temple to YMCA. Raising slogans such as ‘ Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and holding national flags, officials from various departments of the district administration, representatives of NGOs, social workers, sportsmen and students participated in the rally with enthusiasm.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga yatra, students performed cultural programmes, while the students of tribal welfare homes performed Dhimsa dance, students from Gajuwaka presented Bharatanatyam.

During the programme, the collector visited the Har Ghar Vastru Pradhar Mela organised under the auspices of UCD, ICDS and self-help groups. District tourism officer J Madhavi, social welfare DD K Rama Rao, Battalion Commandant Bhagat Singh, other officers and staff of 198 and 234 battalions, members of the tourism association participated in the rally. Meanwhile, an anti-ragging rally was flagged off by City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi. Organised with the support of 500 NCC cadets, the programme aimed at conveying a strong message to students to keep the campuses ragging-free. The rally commenced from AVN College to collector office, AVN College Principal Simhadri Naidu, Deputy Commissioner of Police zone-II Mary Prasanthi, ACP Harbour Kalidas and Inspector GD Babu were present.