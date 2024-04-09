  • Menu
Hard Work Must for TDP in run-up to Polls

Hard Work Must for TDP in run-up to Polls
Highlights

TDP formation day 29th march 1982 afternoon 2.30 pm Hyderabad.

TDP formation day 29th march 1982 afternoon 2.30 pm Hyderabad. Birth star Krithika 4th charan. Zodiac sign Taurus. Janma lagna Karkatak. Lagna lord moon is in exalted position in 11th house. Hence for the last 42 years, party is playing vital role in politics.

From 10.07.2018 to 10.07.2034, party running Jupiter major period. During this period, party has faced many problems.

From 10.03.2023 to 16.06.2025, party will run Jupiter major period by mercury sub period. For karkataka lagna, mercury is 3rd and 12th lord. He is functionally malefic and has been posted in 9th house. From moon sign, Saturn, Jupiter and Ketu occupied unfavorable position. Hence in the coming assembly elections, it will have to work very hard.

