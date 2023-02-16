Haribabu appointed in-charge of national camp

Vizianagaram: Dr T Haribabu of Lendi College of Engineering has been selected as contingent in-charge for the National Integration camp to be held at West Bengal. Ten students of JNTU Kakinada and Vizianagaram were selected to represent the state of Andhra Pradesh in National Integration camp organised by the Government of India every year.





They are trained to explain the culture, customs and conditions of the state and participate in the camp. Dr Haribabu Tammineni has been selected as a contingent in-charge of this team.





This National Integration camp will be held from February 18 to 24 at Vardhaman University, West Bengal. NSS volunteers from 26 states will participate in and organise various programmes on the role of youth in creation of nation's wealth, elevation, sense of unity among states and cultural traditions.





On the occasion, Dr Haribabu said that National Integration camps will contribute greatly to the process of organising the youth under the National Service Scheme and thanked the regional, state and university NSS functionaries for selecting him as the contingent leader.