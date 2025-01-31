Live
Harihara Kshetram’s Brahmotsavams commence
Former Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh inaugurates the fete by hoisting the traditional flag
Kurnool: Former Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh inaugurated 19th annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Harihara Kshetram in Sankal Bagh, Kurnool on Thursday, by performing the traditional flag hoisting (Dwajarohanam).
TG Venkatesh stated that the temple was built 30 years ago under the auspices of Brahmin community. Since its inception, the temple has upheld its rituals with great discipline and dedication, similar to those performed at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Brahmotsavams are being conducted just as they are held in Tirumala for the past 19 years.
He also mentioned a divine phenomenon observed during the festival, on the first and last days of Brahmotsavams, a Garuda (eagle) miraculously appears, flying three times around the temple. Additionally, he highlighted another mystical occurrence, on the day of Chakrasnanam (the holy bath of the deity in the Tungabhadra River), the idol becomes significantly lighter while being carried to the river but feels much heavier on the way back after the ritual. Such occurrences indicate the immense spiritual energy and divine presence of the deity at this sacred place, he added.
TG Venkatesh urged not only the residents of Kurnool, but also devotees from neighbouring areas to participate in the 10-day Brahmotsavams and witness these divine events.