Hari's artwork work appeared on PM Modi's X account

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A portrait drawn by Hari Tadoju, a renowned artist from Rajamahendravaram city and head of Stro Curve reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi through former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Hari recently painted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at Kanyakumari. He drew it for the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and handed it over to him.





It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri HD Devegowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued. I am also thankful for the artwork that he gave me, taking my mind back to my recent visit to Kanyakumari. @H_D_Devegowda… pic.twitter.com/ZKPNjiD9K8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2024





Deve Gowda presented this painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him. In his x post, Prime Minister Modi stated that he had an open discussion on various issues during the meeting with Deve Gowda and he also presented a painting commemorating his visit to Kanyakumari. Hari Tadoju said that he was very happy to see his picture appearing on Narendra Modi's X account.