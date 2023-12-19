Live
Harvard alumnus joins SRM-AP as Director
SRM University-AP has appointed Sidharth Shankar Tripathy as its new Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship.
Neerukonda(Guntur district): SRM University-AP has appointed Sidharth Shankar Tripathy as its new Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship. This appointment is a significant milestone in the varsity’s effort to enhance the entrepreneurial fervour on campus, especially since its declaration of the year 2023 as ‘The Year of Entrepreneurship.’
Sidharth Shankar Tripathy has founded numerous successful ventures including establishment of Brandgain, Asia’s first Sales and Marketing Process Outsourcing company, and Newzworm, the world’s first global news source for pre-adolescent and adolescent children.
His enterprise, Skillizen Learning, provides life skills training across 72 countries. Additionally, he is also the co-founder of ‘iSEED-The Indian School of Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Life Skills University, Singapore.’
Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan and Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora welcomed Tripathy stating, “He is an invaluable asset to the university.”
Shankar Tripathy expressed his excitement in joining SRM University.