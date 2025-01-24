Live
- Samantha reveals her mantra to get through tough moments
- Quality Education – A Right for All
- Thick fog and snowfall disrupt transportation parts of AP
- State ministers invited from all over India to discuss draft UGC regulations
- Marketing system for organic products from next fiscal: CM
- Manushi Chhillar shares special dish her mom cooks for her
- Police Intensify Investigation in Kidney Racket Case
- Mantralayam temple gets record income of Rs 4.8 cr
- Request to fill tanks under PABR right canal
- AVSAR Mela huge success, earns Rs 1.72 lakh in 36 days
Just In
HC dismisses Collector’s orders
Nellore: In a significant move, the High Court reportedly dismissed the orders of district Collector O Anand, excluding IRCS member Parvathareddy...
Nellore: In a significant move, the High Court reportedly dismissed the orders of district Collector O Anand, excluding IRCS member Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others, and directed the administration to continue them in their posts. It may be recalled that the district administration has recently served notices to IRCS Chairman Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and members Mallireddy Kota Reddy, Gandham Prasannanjaneyulu, Damisetty Sudhakar and S Subbareddy, asking them to voluntarily quit from the organisation, stating that they are ineligible to continue in IRCS, as they are representing a political party.
YSRCP approached High Court challenging the Collector’s orders over the issue and HC dismissed it and directed the members to continue in their posts. Meanwhile, the administration on Thursday conducted fresh elections for IRCS Nellore unit, following the exclusion of five IRCS members. Vakati Vijayakumar Reddy was elected as the new chairman, while Chamarthi Janardhan Raju has been unanimously elected as the vice-chairman.