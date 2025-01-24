HC dismisses Collector’s orders

Nellore: In a significant move, the High Court reportedly dismissed the orders of district Collector O Anand, excluding IRCS member Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others, and directed the administration to continue them in their posts. It may be recalled that the district administration has recently served notices to IRCS Chairman Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and members Mallireddy Kota Reddy, Gandham Prasannanjaneyulu, Damisetty Sudhakar and S Subbareddy, asking them to voluntarily quit from the organisation, stating that they are ineligible to continue in IRCS, as they are representing a political party.

YSRCP approached High Court challenging the Collector’s orders over the issue and HC dismissed it and directed the members to continue in their posts. Meanwhile, the administration on Thursday conducted fresh elections for IRCS Nellore unit, following the exclusion of five IRCS members. Vakati Vijayakumar Reddy was elected as the new chairman, while Chamarthi Janardhan Raju has been unanimously elected as the vice-chairman.