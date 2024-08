HC Judge offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala : AP High Court Judge Justice Syam Sundar along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several other VIPs including Nalgonda MP Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen, former minister Vellampally Srinivas, MLC Sipayi Subramanyam, Telangana MLCs Satyavathi Rathod and Damodar Reddy also had darshan of the presiding deity on the same day.