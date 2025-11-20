HC orders liquor scam accused to surrender by Nov 26

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday partially allowed the CID’s petition challenging the default bail granted by the ACB Court to retired IAS officer Dhanunjay Reddy, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa in the alleged liquor scam. The court directed all three to surrender before the ACB Court on or before November 26.

The High Court clarified that the accused may file for regular bail and instructed the ACB Court to examine such petitions purely on merits, uninfluenced by the High Court’s present order.

The directions were issued after hearing arguments on the CID’s plea seeking to set aside the ACB Court’s grant of default bail in early September.

The liquor scam is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has arrested multiple individuals. The three accused, including Dhanunjay (A31), Krishnamohan (A32), and Balaji (A33), were granted bail in September, prompting the CID to approach the High Court.