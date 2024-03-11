  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

He is Balayya to everyone, to me he is my sweet uncle: Lokesh

He is Balayya to everyone, to me he is my sweet uncle: Lokesh
x
Highlights

Alleges that YSRCP has already looted Chittoor and now they want to do the same with Anantapur

Anantapur: The TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh on Monday criticised that Chief Minister Jagan has not done anything during this five-year rule. He said that they (YSRCP) are showing off as if they are doing something when the time for the elections is approaching. He said that they have worked to increase all charges in these five years. He took a jibe at CM Jagan that he built Kodikatti Tower in Visakhapatnam which would be like two Kodikattis placed side by side. He made these comments while addressing the Sankharavam Assembly in Anantapur.

He criticized Jagan for not fulfilling the promises in the YCP manifesto. He said that the unemployed youth were cheated. He said that 100 welfare schemes have been cancelled. He said that people should stop Jagan for what he has done in these five years. He also said that people are not coming to Jagan's preparatory meetings.

Speaking about Minister Peddireddy, who is the coordinator of the joint Anantapur district, he said he should be kicked out and added that Peddireddy had completely looted Chittoor district and now they (YSRCP) are ready to loot Anantapur district as well.

Lokesh said that he has a special connection with Anantapur district. He said that his grandfather NTR won three times from the Hindupuram assembly constituency, his uncle Harikrishna won as MLA once, Balakrishna uncle entered the assembly by winning two consecutive terms. He said Balakrishna is referred to as Balayya by everyone but he is a sweet uncle only to him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X