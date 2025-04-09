Health camp held for SPF personnel at Secretariat

Secretariat (Velagapudi): A special health camp for the personnel of Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force stationed at the Secretariat was organised by the APSPF headquarters here on Tuesday, according to Chief Security Officer of AP Secretariat PVSN Mallikarjuna Rao.

He said in a statement here that several types of blood tests were conducted for the SPF personnel in order to know their health condition beforehand. The personnel were advised on the precautions to be taken and change in the food habits.

Health tests were conducted on 217 personnel including Inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant SIs.

Inspectors M Venkateswarlu and S Ramana were present.