Health care of all is govt responsibility: Krishna Babu

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Special Chief Secretary for Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare and Zonal in-charge Officer MT Krishna Babu conducted surprise inspections at Kuppam Area Hospital and Village Health Clinic in Kanamalapalli, Gudipalli mandal on Monday. Following the inspections, he interacted with the public to assess the healthcare services being provided.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu highlighted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had launched an innovative health initiative from Kuppam constituency. “Under the motto ‘Health is Wealth’, the State has accepted the responsibility of ensuring health security for every citizen,” he said.

He explained that ANMs and nurses had conducted an NCD (non-communicable disease) survey across the constituency, collecting data on blood pressure, diabetes, anaemia, and other health conditions. The Tata Group also conducted a comprehensive survey to document the health status of Kuppam residents, and the data gathered will be used to provide timely and improved medical services in the future.

District Collector Sumit Kumar noted that Kuppam constituency has a population of about three lakhs, and the survey carried out by Tata Group has been digitised. He also mentioned the setup of a 25-member call center to provide medical advice directly to the public.

KADA PD Vikas Marmat said efforts are underway to develop the area hospital and provide better medical assistance. He emphasised their goal of making Kuppam a model constituency in terms of healthcare delivery.

Also present at the meeting were Assistant Collector Narendra Padal, APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Muniratnam, DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani and others.