Just In
Health Minister assures to solve problems of 104 & 108 staff
Consequently, the employees withdraw their move to go on an indefinite strike from January 22
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini assured that she will take up the demands of 104 and 108 employees with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
She held discussions with the 104,108 employees at her office at Chandramouli Nagar here on Saturday in the backdrop of the announcement made by them that they would go on an indefinite strike from January 22.
They demanded that the government merge them with the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS). Responding to their demand, she said she will take up their demands to the notice of the Chief Minister. She said she will prepare a proposal to give weightage marks to 104 and 108 employees in the government recruitment and promised that she will try to implement the slab system.
She recalled that the YSRCP government has taken steps to pay salaries for employees working in the 104 and108 services in the first week. She urged them to render better services to the people and assured to take steps to solve their problems.
Following the assurances given by Vidadala Rajini, the association leaders announced that they withdrew their proposed strike from January 22. AP State 108 Employees Association president B Kiran Kumar, vice-president N Mahesh, working president R Srinivasa Rao, State 104 Employees Association president N Mahesh and working president R Srinivasa Rao were among those who met the Health Minister.