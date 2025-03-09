Health Minister felicitates women cops

Vizianagaram : Home Minister V Anitha participated in Women’s Day celebration and interacted with women police staff at the district police office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that she would discuss with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu the establishment of child care centres to support women staff.

These centres would take care of the children when the women are on duty. The government currently offers child care leave for up to two children, and this will be extended to include a third child. Additionally, a weekly day off for police staff will also be implemented.

A women’s safety wing will be established to sensitise the public on issues related to women, she informed. Minister Anitha advised parents to keep an eye on their children and observe their behaviour and habits.

She emphasised the importance of parents monitoring their children’s movements. She also announced that the Shakti app would soon be available for women to download on their mobile phones to seek police assistance in emergency situations.

Later, she felicitated the women staff and served lunch to them. Prizes were awarded to students who excelled in various competitions held on this occasion, with SP Vakul Jindal also in attendance.

Additional SP Sowmya Latha, MLA P Aditi Gajapathi and others have participated in the programme.