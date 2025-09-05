  • Menu
Health minister orders comprehensive probe

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav holds a review with the officials of health department on the situation at Turakapalem in Guntur district where 23 deaths were reported in the last two months, at the Secretariat on Thursday

  • The minister’s order comes amid reports of 23 deaths in Turakapalem village, Guntur, between July and September 3, 2025
  • He calls for immediate strengthening of the state’s public health surveillance system

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the recent deaths in Turakapalem village of the Guntur rural mandal. The minister also called for the immediate strengthening of the state’s public health surveillance system.

In a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the minister questioned why officials were not alerted when 23 deaths occurred between July and September 3, which is an unusual number for the area. He held discussions with special chief secretary for health M T Krishna Babu, health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian, and director of medical education (DME) Dr Raghunandan.

The minister instructed officials to take swift action based on the results of blood sample tests from victims, which are currently being analysed at the Guntur Government Medical College lab. He also directed that all residents of Turakapalem undergo tests for kidney function, HbA1c (sugar), and blood pressure.

He stressed the need for changes in the surveillance system to prevent future lapses in data collection. Officials explained that the delay in identifying the high number of deaths was due to the current system’s lack of a mechanism for field staff to record and analyse death details and causes. Special Chief Secretary Krishna Babu stated that steps would be taken to address this issue.

DME Dr Raghunandan, who recently visited the village with a team of doctors, informed the minister that 10 deaths were recorded in July, 10 in August, and three up to September 3. He confirmed that the situation in the village is currently under control.

