Health Minister Vidadala Rajini interacts with KGH patients

Visakhapatnam : District in-charge and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini advised the doctors to provide best medical service to the patients getting admitted to King George Hospital (KGH).

The minister along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected various departments, including casualty, Bhavnagar and gynaecology wards and CSR block here on Friday.

She enquired with the patients about the medical services, medication, lab test facilities available at KGH. Later, she gave suggestions to the doctors.

Later, she inaugurated a modernised AMCU unit at Bhavnagar ward. During her visit, she examined a photo exhibition set up at the CSR block.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying utmost attention to healthcare. The state spends Rs.13,000 crore every year on medical and health services, she added.

The minister mentioned that the doctors should perform their duties from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and follow the shifts. KGH will soon be provided with an advanced MRI scanning machine, she informed.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said it was important to see how better services could be provided to the patients despite the hospital witnessing a large crowd.

South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, KGH superintendent P Mythili, Andhra Medical College Principal G Sambasiva Rao, among others were present.