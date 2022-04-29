Healthy lifestyle must for a strong nation: Venkaiah

Nellore: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu opined stressful life, unhealthy food habits and sedentary workstyles are leading to ailments and asked the people to contribute their mite to build a strong a strong nation and appealed to people and non-governmental organisations to play effective role in the endeavour.

He launched a medical camp at Swarna Bharat Trust, run by his daughter Deepa Venkat, on Thursday. He said a nation becomes healthy, wealthy and powerful when people are involved in these activities. Daily exercise, yoga, and other healthy practices are essential for an energetic life which leads to building of a strong body and wholesome soul, he said. Venkaiah Naidu said the majority of people are relying on fast foods due to changed lifestyles and advised them to give up fast foods for a healthy life. Traditional and ancient cuisine is healthy, and one has to follow the health tips suggested by the elders, he said. He said youngsters have to focus on their health and their recent food habits are indicating unhealthy practices. Disciplined life is essential for them to cope with the challenges of stressful life for safeguarding the youth from diseases, he said. A team of doctors from Global Hospitals organised the medical camp on the premises of the Trust and provided medicines.