Heart diseases claim 1.5L lives in AP: Minister

Vijayawada: Ministerfor medical, health, and family welfare, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, revealed that 32 per cent of deaths in Andhra Pradesh are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which also account for 33 per cent of global deaths.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) – Andhra Pradesh Chapter at NRI Medical College, Mangalagiri, on Saturday, he emphasised the state government’s efforts to enhance cardiology services in government hospitals.

Prominent doctors and CSI members participated in the conference which discussed the growing burden of heart diseases and potential solutions. The minister praised the CSI Andhra Pradesh Chapter and NRI Medical College for their contributions to heart health and patient care.

Referring to the government initiatives, Yadav noted that under the STEMI programme, the life-saving Tenecteplase injection, worth Rs 45,000, is provided free during the critical ‘golden hour’ to cardiac patients. This initiative has saved over 3,000 lives in the state. Plans are underway to establish similar facilities for treating brain stroke cases, aligning with the STEMI programme’s success.

The minister attributed the rise in heart ailments to lifestyle changes, unhealthy diets, stress, tobacco, and alcohol consumption.

He stressed, “Our health is in our hands,” advocating for a healthy lifestyle, nutritious diet, and positive thinking as foundations for good health.

He also pointed out that Guntur Government General Hospital has successfully performed 110 open-heart surgeries and three heart transplants, calling it a commendable achievement. The minister urged private hospital doctors to volunteer for free surgeries in government hospitals at least once every 15 days, assuring that the NDA coalition government values and honours such services. The government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, he added. The event was attended by Dr P Chandrasekhar, vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences, Dr P John Satish, president of CSI Andhra Pradesh, Dr P S Srinivas Chowdary, organising secretary, and approximately 400 cardiologists, who discussed advancements in cardiac treatment and technology.