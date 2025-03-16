Heatwave Alert issued for AP as temperatures soar above 40 Degrees

The state Andhra Pradesh is facing extreme weather conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in March, marking a significant increase of 3.3 degrees above the normal seasonal highs.

In response to the escalating temperatures, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a critical alert indicating the likelihood of severe heatwaves in coastal districts on Sunday. The warning highlights that 45 mandals along the coast are expected to experience intense heatwave conditions, with an additional 185 mandals projected to be affected.

Particularly impacted regions include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam districts, along with East Godavari district. Local temperatures have already been alarming, with reports indicating that various areas recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees yesterday.

Notable figures include Gospadu in Nandyal district and Ulindakonda in Kurnool district, where temperatures reached a staggering 41.8 degrees Celsius. Darimadugu in Prakasam district and Thummikapalli in Vizianagaram district recorded highs of 41.7 degrees, while Maddur and Khajipet in Kadapa district also hit 41 degrees. Authorities note that the real feel temperature in these areas is approximately 2 degrees higher than the measured figures.

In light of these conditions, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency is proactively issuing warnings and advising residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe amid the soaring heat. The agency also warns that the heatwave intensity is expected to remain high into Monday.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak hours, and follow guidance from local authorities to navigate this intense heatwave safely.