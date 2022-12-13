Heavy downpour brings life to a standstill in Tirupati

Tirupati: The people of Tirupati district were not getting any respite from the heavy rains even after the cyclone Mandous crossed the coast almost 48 hours ago. However, this time around the impact of rains was more on Srikalahasti and Tirupati divisions compared with Sullurpet and Gudur divisions. The district witnessed downpour at regular intervals from Sunday evening to Monday afternoon.

Pichatur, Narayanavanam and Srikalahasti have recorded 45mm, 43.4 mm and 33 mm rainfall respectively from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Monday while the division average stood at 31.5 mm during the day. In Tirupati division, Chandragiri recorded 44.2 mm rainfall followed by Puttur (39 mm), Tirupati urban (35.2 mm), Vadamalapet 33.8 mm and Ramachandra Puram (31.2 mm) with the division average rainfall stands at 30.8 mm.

The incessant rains have caused inconvenience to the people particularly to the daily labourers who could not find work for the day. The reservoirs, tanks and other waterbodies were still getting inflows making irrigation officials to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

With continuous rain till afternoon, rainwater has flooded on several roads in Tirupati city causing inconvenience to vehicular traffic. Water has entered petrol bunks and other areas and the main roads wore a deserted look for most of the time. Normal life has been paralysed on the fourth day in a row with which mainly the construction labourers, street vendors etc., were the worst sufferers. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the Collectors of cyclone affected districts and directed them to act with humanity in sanctioning the compensation to those who lost crops and properties. Tirupati District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy told the CM that all irrigation projects in the district have been receiving inflows which are being monitored.

There was no human loss but 16 cattle and 13 sheep have died and 159 houses were fully damaged while some others have partially damaged. After the video conference, the Collector conducted another video conference with all mandal level officials and municipal officials to take stock of the situation.

District SP P Parameswara Reddy directed the police personnel to be on alert as there is still a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains. He said that with the heavy rains, there is a risk of overflowing of water at the bends, brooks, rivers and canals and the respective police stations should assess the situation from time to time and take preventive steps.

He directed that all police personnel should be available 24x7. Those who want to seek help in emergency situations can dial 100, 8099999977 and the relevant police personnel will immediately be available to provide assistance.

Meanwhile, Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar along with police sleuths of Chillakuru PS rescued a pregnant woman and a dialysis patient from Thippaguntapalem of Chillakur mandal as the village lost road connectivity due to the overflow of Upputeru stream. The patients were brought from the village through boats and shifted to the Gudur government hospital by 108 ambulance.