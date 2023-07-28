Heavy downpour exposes loopholes in drainage system

Srikakulam: Torrential rains have exposed the loopholes in drainage and rain water discharge system in and around Srikakulam city. For the last three days, continuous rain fall was being recorded due to cyclone, which resulted in rain water getting stagnated in low lying areas, on roads at several areas in and around the city.

Due to poor rain water discharge system and improper drains, rainwater was stagnated at Illisupuram, Balaga, Krishnapark, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Compost Colony, ASPRTC Complex, Day and Night Junction, One way traffic Road, PSNM School area, Saraswathi Mahal Junction, New Colony, Peddapadu Road, Visakha A and B Colonies, DCCBE Colony, Govinda Nagar, Sana Veedhi, Old Employment Office area and Vamsadhara circle office Road were inundated with rain water.

More than 20 years ago, open drain and underground (UG) drain was proposed for Srikakulam city for quick discharge of rain and drain water. Open drain is meant for quick flow of rain water from Srikakulam city to its outskirts and UG drain is meant for discharge of regular drainage water. Officials of public health, municipal engineering, irrigation departments prepared proposals for both the open and UG drains with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. But the designs and plan of drains were not approved by the government and still remained on papers.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam city is expanding in all directions and new residential areas are developing that are causing hurdles for free flow of rain and drain water from the city.

Realtors allegedly occupied several irrigation canals at PN Colony, Venkatapuram, Seepannaidupeta, Gujarahipeta, Fazulbegpeta, Hayathinagaram, Bankers Colony, ASN Colony, Visakha-A and B Colonies, Arasavalli Road, Women’s College area in and around Srikakulam City. As a result, free flow of rain and drains water has became difficult leading to inundation of low lying areas.

Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials are initiating temporary measures to clear drainage problems.