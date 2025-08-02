Live
Heavy Inflow Prompts Gate Openings at Nagarjuna Sagar
River Krishna is flowing rapidly through the Nagarjuna Sagar project as heavy inflows from upstream regions continue. In response to the rising water levels, project authorities have opened 24 crest gates by 5 feet and an additional two gates by 10 feet to release excess water downstream.
Currently, 2,47,161 cusecs of water are being received from the upper catchment areas, while a total of 2,57,178 cusecs is being discharged through the main power plant, left and right bank canals, and the reservoir spillways.
The water level in the reservoir has receded slightly from 590 feet to 585.10 feet. The storage capacity of the reservoir stands at 312.0450 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), with the present storage recorded at 297.11 TMC.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as inflows remain heavy and consistent.